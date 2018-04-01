At least 16 major trade unions in Kerala have announced to come together for a 24-hour strike to protest against Central government order allowing fixed-term employment across sectors. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses will remain suspended on Monday. The markets will also remain shut during the protest.

After Punjab, normal life in Kerala is also expected to be affected on Monday with a number of trade unions planning a general strike of 24 hours while keeping the market down with their shops shut. The general strike has been called against a Central government order allowing fixed-term employment across sectors. During the strike, a majority of government offices will also remain suspended. The transport too will be affected with KSRTC participating. At least 16 trade unions will take part in the strike.

All the trade unions are registered under the banner of United Trade Union and will begin the strike on Sunday night carrying it to the next day. CITU President in a statement confirmed the movement and said that the strike is aimed against the new labour law passed by the Centre in the state. The workers will stage a protest at a number of cities in the state and will be extended support by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. Meanwhile, the public can face major trouble with the public transport as all state-owned KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses will remain on brakes.

As per a PTI report, CITU, INTUC, AITUC, STU, HMS, UTUC are some of the major unions that have joined the protest call. Apart from the unions, a number of employees from banks and other government offices will also voice themselves in the strike. Centre had amended the Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Central Rules, 1946, through a gazette notification on March 16 that virtually gives the employer the right to ‘hire and fire’ workers, alleged CITU State President Anathalavattom Anandan.

In the north, Punjab will also remain affected with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announcing that the public transport will be suspended in the state tomorrow, April 2. The protest has been called Dalit organisation against SC/ST Act.

