A woman from Pune was apprehended on late Thursday night from south Kashmir by Jammu and Kashmir Police as she was suspected to be a suicide bomber. The arrest came after central intelligence agencies issued an alert to the local police of Kashmir about a suspicious woman who has shifted to the Valley from Pune and was constantly exchanging information with Islamic State (IS) militants. The police have launched a full-scale probe into her possible mission and looking to crackdown her allies.

After making the arrest, Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan said, “We had an input about a suspect. Fortunately, after working on all the leads, we were able to apprehend the suspect late last night. We will be talking to her (suspect) and we will be talking to our sister agencies. We will be covering every other lead to know what the facts are. After doing a proper investigation, we will come to any conclusion.”

On January 24, Kashmir Police issued a high alert in the state warning people of a non-Kashmiri woman who can execute a suicide bombing on Republic Day. The warning message read: “All are directed to please ensure that frisking of ladies at the (venues) is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of ANEs (anti-national elements).”

According to reports, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh is believed to have been radicalised by the Islamic militants. Earlier in 2015, she was detained and questioned by Pune Anti-Terror Squad after her suspicious activities came to their knowledge. The ATS claimed that the 18-year-old Class 11 student in Pune was then planning to move to Syria and hence, sent her to a de-radicalisation programme.