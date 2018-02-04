A 67-year-old retired army captain was found dead in Pune's Cantonment area on Thursday. The officer used to reside on a footpath close to the officers' mess of the southern command. He spent 10 years in Gujarat, after which he took up a job in a Pune's BPO and purchased a flat by taking a loan, but after failing to pay the loan, he had to leave his flat. Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 against an unidentified youth for murder and have started the investigation.

In a dreadful incident, a 67-year-old retired army captain was found bludgeoned to death by an unidentified youth in Pune’s Cantonment area on late Thursday night. The army officer used to reside on a footpath close to the officers’ mess of Southern Command. According to the Cantonment police station officials, the police was informed about the incident by the security guard of the Public Welfare Department (PWD), after which police reached the spot, where Bali’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the footpath near the Cantonment area of Pune. Following the discovery, he was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ex-army officer, Bali was a former student of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which is famous for producing finest officers for the country’s defence. Since 2013, he was living on the footpath near to the officers’ mess of Southern Command. The officer served 18 years in the army but took voluntary retirement from the service to take care of his ailing parents. As per the rules and regulations of the army, he was not entitled for the pension, as he didn’t complete his 20 years of service. He spent 10 years in Gujarat, after which he took up a job in a Pune’s BPO and purchased a one BHK flat in Wagholi by taking a loan.

However, the BPO shut down in 2012, leaving him jobless. His financial condition was not good and he was living on the footpath after his one bedroom was auctioned by a bank after he failed to pay the home loan EMIs (equated monthly installements). After registering a case under Section 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC), police have started the investigation into his death. Talking about the matter to a national daily, Inspector Vasant Kuvar of Lashkar police station said, “He was an ex-army man and was residing in Pune cantonment area for the past 4-5 years. He was done to death with a cement block. The identity of his killer is still unknown but we will arrest the murderer soon.”