Nearly a month after three girls were allegedly molested by an army havaldar in the National Defence Academy (NDA) auditorium, a court of inquiry has now been constituted by the defence academy to probe into the matter. The Court of Inquiry comprises a lieutenant colonel and two serving officers. Speaking on the matter to a national daily, the spokesperson of the academy said further action will be taken after the court of inquiry submit its findings.

National Defence Academy (NDA), India’s premier military institution is known for its discipline and producing finest young officers for the army. But this time NDA has come into limelight for a bad reason, actually a shameful act. Nearly a month after the three girls were molested inside the NDA, Pune campus, a Court of Inquiry has been constituted to probe the case of alleged molestation by an army havaldar on December 24 last year. The Court of Inquiry comprises a lieutenant colonel and two serving officers.

Talking on the matter to a national daily, Pune’s police commissioner said, she had asked the deputy police commissioner to probe into the matter. Pune’s Deputy commissioner of police Basarvaj said, “I have spoken to the police station concerned. No complaint has been received from the girls. There cannot be an FIR unless the families of the girls come forward”. The incident came into limelight after the students of army public school visited the NDA Pune campus and were taken to academy’s Habibullah Hall for a film screening where an army havaldar while instructing the girls to their seats allegedly molested the three girls.

After receiving the complaint on the matter, the officer in charge of the auditorium, his wife and two female officers conducted the initial investigation. Following the preliminary probe, the school principal and parents of the girls were contacted but they refuse to file the FIR after they were the assured the fair inquiry.

The spokesperson of the academy said the case does not fall under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. He said, “Further action as deemed fit will be taken once the Court of Inquiry have submitted their findings”.