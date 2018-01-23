Three youth from Kanjarbhat community in Pimpri, Pune were brutally thrashed by a group of 40 people from the same community for protesting against the virginity test of the brides. Pimpri police have booked 40 people, including the brother of the bride, under sections 143, 147, 149, 323, 509 and 427 of the IPC.

Youth of Kanjarbhat community were beaten black and blue on Sunday night by a group of some 40 men of the same community during a marriage ceremony in Pimpri, Pune. The Kanjarbhat youth were thrashed for protesting against their caste panchayat for conducting virginity test of newly-wed brides on the first night of their marriage. One of the victims, Ankush Indrekar, has filed a police complaint against 40 men at the local police station.

Indrekar, who runs WhatsApp group named ‘Stop the V-ritual’ along with Sunny Malke and Prashant Vijay Tamaichikar were invited to a marriage ceremony in Bhat Nagar, Pimpri. It was at the marriage venue where things went southways for the protesting trio. According to The Indian Express, after concluding the ceremony, the Kanjarbhat panchayat organised a meeting after 10 PM. During the meeting, there were demands of money from the newly-wed couple and also, the virginity test of the bride.

Although the trio did not question anybody in the meeting, they were spotted by the ones who supported the virginity test. At least 40 people surrounded them and began questioning their aggressive campaigning against the ritual. The quarrel escalated and the attacking group began thrashing Saurabh and Prashant, and when Indrekar intervened, he received a brutal beating as well. Indrekar took the matter to the police which took swift action against the attackers.

Pimpri police have booked 40 people, including the brother of the bride, under sections 143, 147, 149, 323, 509 and 427 of the IPC. “We have so far arrested two persons identified as Amol Bhat and Madhukar Bhat in this case,” a police official told media.