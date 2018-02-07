A class 10 student was found dead with utmost grave injuries in his school in Solapur district, Maharashtra. claimed police today, on Wednesday. The officer said a scuffle had broken out between the duo and Karande after they accused him of staring at a girl in the class, before the hideous attack. Further investigation is underway, he added.

A class 10 student was found dead with utmost grave injuries in his school in Solapur district, Maharashtra. claimed police today, on Wednesday. The student was killed by two of his classmates, who had objected to the student, named Mahesh Karand, for staring at a girl in their class, later on, the accused duo attacked Karande with a sickle. According to a report published in the national daily, The Indian Express, the duo, one of the juvenile and another a 20-year-old allegedly attacked Karande near the computer room in the School Rajkumar Bhujbal. Natepute police station in-charge claimed that they suspected the role of the two students as they were missing since the day of the incident and did not appear for the class 10 practical tests. The officer said a scuffle had broken out between the duo and Karande after they accused him of staring at a girl in the class, before the hideous attack. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Recently in another horrific incident, the 12-year-old girl who allegedly attacked a Class 1 student with a knife in the washroom of Lucknow’s Brightland School has been sent to a juvenile home. However, the 12-year-old girl has denied the allegations, even though the victim had identified her from the photographs of students from Class 6 or 7 that were shown to him. Brightland School administration also alleged that the girl had cut her wrists with a shaving razor and had subsequently claimed that she had been attacked, as per reports published in The Indian Express.