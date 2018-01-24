A 19-year-old engineering student committed suicide by covering his face with a plastic bag and hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his Jal Vayu Vihar residence in Kharar, Punjab. The parents immediately called the police which registered the case and sent the body to hospital for postmortem. The parents are clueless about the possible reason their son would have committed suicide for and the police have launched a probe to ascertain the reason.

A 19-year-old student committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his Jal Vayu Vihar residence in Kharar, Punjab. Police took his body to the nearby Civil Hospital where his postmortem was conducted. The reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained and the police have registered the case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ). Before hanging himself, the teenager left a note to his sister asking her to take care of their parents as he is leaving for good.

According to reports, Hardeep Singh serves as a Sub-Divisional Officer in Water Supply and Sanitation Department of Nawanshahr, Punjab and his wife Balbir Kaur is a teacher in the same town. The couple had two 19-year-old twins – Harmanpreet Singh and Gurleen Kaur. Harmanpreet moved to Pune after completing his Class 12 in order to pursue BS-MS dual degree program while Gurleen is also a student of engineering.

The grieving father told the city police that his son was spending his winter vacations at home from past one and a half months. When Hardeep and Balbir left for work in the morning, everything was fine but when they returned back home, it was a sight they couldn’t believe. When the parents returned, the main door of their Kharar residence was open and upon entering the house, they found their son hanging from the ceiling fan with a plastic bag around his face.

The parents found a suicide note written by their son which read, “Ok Gurleen, I am leaving. Take care of mommy and daddy.” They immediately called the police which registered the case and sent the body to hospital for postmortem. The parents are clueless about the possible reason their son would have committed suicide for and the police have launched a probe to ascertain the reason.