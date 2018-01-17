In a shocking incident of murder, in Punjab's Jargaon, mutilated body of a 26-year-old youth has been recovered, after which his grandmother has refused to perform rituals. After the incident, Gurpreet father filed a case in Hathur Police station. Investigating the matter, Punjab Police has registered a case against the girl's brother Lovedish and Jatinder who allegedly murder Gurpreet.

After her 26-year-old grandson, Gurpreet Singh’s mutilated body was recovered from Jalandhar on January 9, the 82-year-old grandmother Gurdayal Kaur has locked the body of her grandson in a wooden box and refused to perform his last rituals until the police nab his alleged killers and put them behind bars. A resident of Hathur village, Jargaon Gurdayal has also threatened to hold a dharna if the police fail to solve the case. According to police reports, Gurpreet went missing after he left the house to an immigration centre in Chandigarh on December 30. After he failed to return, Gurpreet’s father filed a missing complaint at the Hathur Village.

On further investigation police found out that Gurpreet met a girl on the social media website Facebook. After the girl’s brother Lovedish got to know about their relationship, he got upset. Lovedish also alleged that Gurpreet had some objectionable pictures of the girl. Anguished over the matter, Lovedish along with his friends made a plan to kill Gurpreet. Divison Number 5 station house officer Inspector (SHO) Jatinder Singh said Gurpreet’s call details confirmed that he had a conversation with the girl’s brother Lovedish. The probe report revealed that Lovedish and Jatinder Gill, friend of Lovedish dumped Gurpreet’s body after murdering him.

The SHO said both Lovedish and Jatinder have been booked on murder charges but they are on the run. We are conducting raids to nab them. Speaking on the matter to a national daily, Ludhiana’s rural SSP said, police have assured the elderly woman (Gurpreet’s grandmother) of prompt action.