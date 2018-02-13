Technical Education Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi flipped a coin to make a decision between two candidates for the post of lecturer and got caught on camera. The Punjab Minister’s office took decision for posting of 27 Punjab Public Service Commission officers post. After the incident congress spokesperson defended him and said decisions in the World Cup also happen by toss, he has done nothing wrong.

Technical Education Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi flipped a coin to make a decision between two candidates for the post of lecturer. Punjab Congress Minister was caught on camera flipping a coin. The incident took place yesterday when minister’s office has to decide as two lecturers sought the same posting at a government polytechnic institute in Patiala. Technical Education Minister ‘s office has made 27 Punjab Public Service Commission officers posting this year. As the incident got viral, Punjab government came forward in his defence and stated that he just wanted to make a fair and transparent choice, so he chose the other way.

According to reports, some bureaucrats in his office suggested he should go by merit but the minister said, “Why don’t we toss?” Education Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi rather debated and said that the young candidates went along with it. Many people +in the room were seen chuckling when the minister tossed the coin.

“One of the candidates said his scores were better than the other candidate, while the other one said he was more experienced. The minister had asked them to solve the matter mutually, but they insisted that he should take a decision. The minister then asked them about flipping a coin, to which both agreed,” said a government spokesperson.

In a television channel debate, Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra said,”Decisions in the World Cup also happen by toss, Mr Channi has not committed a crime.”

Targeting the Amarinder Singh government Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal stated, “This indicates the quality of ministers in Amarinder Singh’s cabinet. The public should vote him out. There are some criteria to take such decisions, this man is just tossing the coin. This shows the kind of frivolous thinking.”