A 44-year-old police constable shot himself dead with his AK-47 rifle during Republic Day function at a government senior secondary school in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Friday, police said. The cop, identified as Manjit Singh, died on the spot. He was deputed as gunman of the Jagraon City Police station SHO. The incident happened when Manjit was sitting in his vehicle outside the venue. He was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital Jagraon where he was declared brought dead.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the constable was depressed because he was facing some family problems. The cop’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the investigation is underway. Inderjeet Singh, Jargaon SHO, told media that it is unclear whether police constable shot himself or his rifle went off accidentally. “He was depressed due to a property dispute going on in his family. Also, he had taken a loan to construct a new house but was finding it difficult to cope up with instalments. Still, we are probing the matter,” Inderjeet Singh told Indian Express.

India celebrated its 69th Republic Day today with march pasts and colourful tableaux to showcase the country’s military might, cultural legacy and its initiatives, with 10 Asean leaders as chief guests watching the proceedings. It was for the first time in India’s history that 10 heads of state or government of the Asean countries attended the annual parade. The parade ceremony was commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to pay homage to the fallen soldier.

President Ram Nath Kovind took his first Republic Day salute from various wings of the Indian Army, the Air Force and the Navy. A spectacular flypast by helicopters and fighters of the Indian Air Force marked the grand finale of the 69th Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on Friday.

