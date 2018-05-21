A Dalit rag-picker was beaten to death on Sunday over an issue related to picking up waste at Shapar area near the Radadiya Factory. The victim's wife has lodged a complaint on basis of which police has registered a complaint and arrested 5 people. The video was shared by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. With the video Mevani wrote Gujarat is not safe for Dalits.

A 40-year old Dalit man was beaten to death in Gujarat’s Rajkot. The man was bound by a rope with the gate of auto-factory and he was beaten mercilessly with rods. The video was posted by the Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on his Twitter account. The Dalit leader wrote in his tweet, ‘Mr. Mukesh Vaniya belonging to a scheduled caste was miserably thrashed and murdered by factory owners in Rajkot and his wife was brutally beaten up.’

As per reports, his wife was also allegedly beaten up too. As the video gone viral on the internet police has arrested 5 people including the factory owner. The police has lodged the case of murder and law on atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“We have arrested five people, including the factory owner. I cannot reveal his name yet as it’s not mentioned in the FIR (first information report). A murder case has been filed under the SC/ST Act and a deputy rank officer will probe the case,” Rajkot senior police officer Shruti Mehta said.

As per reports, Mukesh Vaniya and his wife, both rag-pickers on Sunday were using magnets to look for scrap when some factory workers confronted them and accused them of theft.

Sub Inspector RG Sindhu said that they have not yet come to know the exact reason of the altercation however, the victim’s wife has claimed that the fight was related to collecting scraps near the factory area.

After the victim’s wife and Savita were kicked out of the area during the fight Mukesh was in their captivity and when the two women returned with others for help they saw Mukesh lying on the ground looking lifeless.

They then took him to the hospital where doctors declared he was brought dead. The police officer further said that the body of the deceased bore wounds which looks like he was hit by blunt objects like sticks. He also said that the case has been handed to higher level officers in the department.

