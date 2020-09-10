Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, one of Lalu Yadav's oldest allies, has quit the RJD ahead of state elections. According to sources, he may be planning to join Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal United.

Patna: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, one of Lalu Yadav’s oldest allies, has quit the RJD ahead of state elections. According to sources, he may be planning to join Nitish Kumar’s Janta Dal United.

Prasad Singh, who is currently in the AIIMS ICU in Delhi, being treated for Covid-19, has been with the RJD since its inception in 1997, and has been with Lalu Yadav since their Janata Dal days.

In a note, he gave to Yadav, he said “After Karpuri Thakur’s death, I stood behind you for 32 years but no more,” the 74-year-old said. He asked for forgiveness, and ruled out any possibility of changing his mind.

Also Read: Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine into public

Also Read: Donald Trump calls NAFTA, China entry into WTO as ‘most disastrous deals in history’

Mr Singh had been unhappy for some time with the party, which Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi has been running since his father went to jail on corruption charges.

In June, Sigh had sent the party a letter, expressing dissatisfaction with the kind of people being taken into RJD, under the new leadership.

Five of the eight total RJD members in Bihar’s Upper house had moved over to Nitish Kumar’s party, at that time, and of the three who remained, Lalu Yadav’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is one of them.

Singh also complained that “businessmen” were being given preference for Rajya Sabha seats.

Once he is out of the hospital, sources have alleged that he may go and joining Nitish Kumar, who has taken a very personal interest in his recovery, and has facilitated is travelling to Delhi during lockdowns.

Also Read: Amid India China standoff, students in for long wait: Indian Embassy issues advisory