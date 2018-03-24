Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. He was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and few other state unit leaders. Hundreds of Congress workers gathered around the temple to welcome the Congress president. Rahul Gandhi also addressed a public gathering in Maharani's Arts College for Women and slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over demonetization, GST, and unemployment issues.

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, hundreds of Congress workers gathered around the temple to welcome the Congress president. Rahul was welcomed by the priest of the temple in the traditional way with a garland (Mala) and Tilak. The Congress president offered prayers. Rahul Gandhi also addressed a public gathering in Maharani’s Arts College for Women in Mysuru, where he spoke of his party’s achievements and sought their votes for the Congress in the assembly elections due later this year. During his address, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation in the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with #Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru pic.twitter.com/TbEk8N2Jkx — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

“I think demonetisation was a mistake and shouldn’t have been done. Demonetisation and GST (caused) were massive damage to the Indian economy and job creation. I have a problem with the way demonetisation was carried out, RBI Governor, Chief Economic Adviser, Finance Minister, none of them knew of it, says Rahul Gandhi”, quoted ANI.

Raising the issue of unemployment in the country, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are growing pretty decently as an economy but we are not creating jobs, it is because those who have skills don’t have access to finance and support. The problem is a huge amount of money goes to 15-20 people.”

A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi also visited the Sharada Peetha at Sringeri in Chikmagalur. The place has old ties with the Gandhi family as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi won a Lok Sabha by-poll from here. Rahul Gandhi’s father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has also visited the Sanskrit study center.

