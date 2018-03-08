Rajasthan colleges are about to introduce a new dress code for pupils: Salwar-kameez with a dupatta or saris for girls, which is to be the dress code adhered by the girl pupils from forthcoming academic sessions. Even boys will have dress codes: formals-shirts, pant, jersey (in winters), shoes, socks and belt. A similar incident was witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh, considered as the most populous state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the state-run as well as colleges to ensure a dress code.

On the day when social media is creating a buzz over international Women’s day, March 8, in order to commemorate women’s rights, the Rajasthan colleges have come with a new dress code: Salwar-kameez with a dupatta or saris, the dress code is to be adhered by the girl pupils from forthcoming academic sessions. Even boys will have a dress code: Formals-shirts, pant, jersey (in winters), shoes, socks and belt. The dress code will be applied to all students as long as they are on campus.

According to a letter by the Commissionate of College Education to all state-run-colleges, all the principals are expected to decide the colour of the dress for all the students and submit their suggestions by March 12. Pupils, teachers and activists have condemned the decision terming it as the violation of the right to choose what to wear. A similar incident was witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh, considered as the most populous state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the state-run as well as colleges to ensure a dress code.

The opposition has rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision in Rajasthan, claiming the move is saffronising” education. The Congress party has promised to oppose the decision. However, the education minister Kiran Maheshwari has denied the allegations made by the opposition and said the move is aimed at separating students from outsiders and former students who often enter the college and create a ruckus in the campus. The education minister added that the dress code is just a suggestion and the decision over colour and style of the uniform has been left to the colleges.

