Taunting his BJP party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said the state had become the first to give the BJP “triple talaq”. “Breaking news with record-breaking disastrous results for ruling party – Rajasthan becomes the first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq. “Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt,” Sinha, BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar, said in his latest tweet on Friday.

In another tweet, Sinha warned the party over its defeat in Rajasthan. “Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind.”

Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking a different stand time again for the last over one year.

On Tuesday, he joined the Rashtra Manch, a political action group launched by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, bringing together politicians across party lines to take on the Centre.

Voting in the by-polls for the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and the Mandalgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan was held peacefully on January 29, recording polling percentages of 65 %, 62 %, and 80 % respectively. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray in Ajmer and 11 in Alwar. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are involved in a direct fight in Ajmer and Alwar which too were held by the BJP when its sitting MPs died. Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat passed away on August 9 last, while Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath died on September 17 last year following a prolonged illness.