An engineer from Kota’s Rajasthan is chasing IRCTC to obtain a ticket refund of Rs 35. As per Swami, the railway officials deducted Rs100 instead of Rs 65 against cancellation of a waitlisted ticket because of the GST. Swami has filed the matter in the Lok Akalat arguing that he booked the ticket before the GST so the service tax should not be included in the cancellation process. Apart from Swami, there are 9 lakh more passengers from whom the service tax was charged under the new tax regime.

A Rajasthan-based engineer is fighting for the amount of Rs 35 which was charged by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as a part of the service tax. The complainant is seeking a refund from the organsiation claiming that he had cancelled the ticket before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was imposed by the Modi government across all states of India. Reportedly, the complainant identifies as Sujeet Swami has booked the ticket in April 2017 for a July 2 journey, a day ahead of the implementation of GST. A 30-year-old man had paid as much as Rs 765 for the ticket but after knowing that the ticket is not confirmed and is in the waitlist, he cancelled it and received a refund of only Rs 665. Reportedly, he booked his train ticket from Kota to New Delhi.

“Rs 100 was deducted instead of Rs 65 against cancellation of a waitlisted ticket. I filed an RTI with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in July last year and also lodged a complaint with the IRCTC immediately. I was informed that the amount would be refunded, but to no avail,” Swami said. The IRCTC in its reply to the RTI filed by Swami, said that as per the commercial circular number 43 of the Ministry of Railways, for tickets booked before the implementation of GST and cancelled after implementation, service tax charged at the time of booking shall not be refunded. So, Rupees 100 (Rupees 65 as clerical charge and Rupees 35 as service tax) was charged against the cancelled ticket. The RTI reply further said it was later decided that the for tickets booked before July 1, 2017, and cancelled, the total amount of service tax charged at the time of booking shall be refunded. “So, a sum of Rs 35 will be refunded,” the IRCTC said in its reply to the RTI query.

Swami has filed a case against the IRCTC in Lok Akalat. The forum has reportedly issued notices to Railway Board Chairman, West-Central Railway General Manager, IRCTC General Manager and Kota Divisional Railway Manager. The next hearing of the matter is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2018.

Notably, there are 9 lakh more passengers like Swami who have lost their hard earned money after booking their train tickets before implementation of GST and cancelled them between July 1 to July 11, the time service tax was charged. “The total service tax charged from 9 lakh passengers’ amounts to Rs 3.34 crore. Most of the passengers did not even know about it and must have forgotten,” said Swami while quoting the reply to his RTI.

