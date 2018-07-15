The Rajasthan government has suspended mobile internet connectivity in the state for conducting a fair examination for the recruitment of police constables. Mobile internet will be resumed only after 5:00 PM today.

The Rajasthan government has suspended internet connectivity in mobile phones to curb cheating during the recruitment examination of Constables in the state. According to reports, suspension of mobile internet has been imposed across many cities in the state of Rajasthan starting from yesterday, July 14 which will continue till today, July 15, 2018.

Reports say that the Inspector General recruitment Prashakha Mathur had told to media that the police recruitment exam is taking place in four shifts and the mobile internet connectivity during the examination will be cut down.

ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Prelim 2018 results likely to be declared soon @ sbi.co.in, see how to download

The suspension or curfew on the internet was imposed on Saturday, July 14, 2018, however, it will continue till 5:00PM today. Reports say that over 14.5 lakh candidates have applied for the examination which is being held at 664 centres, across the state of Rajasthan.

Moreover, the candidates who are appearing for the examination has been asked to follow a certain dress code. Mathur said that those candidates wearing full-sleeve shirts or kurtas will not be allowed to write in the exam. They have been asked to wear simple footwear, however, footwear will have to be left outside the exam hall.

ALSO READ: NIACL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 685 Assistant posts, register before July 31 @ newindia.co.in

ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2018: SSC postpones Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam, admit cards soon @ ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More