Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that Rajputs who were opposing Padmaavat film earlier were angry at their actions after watching the film. Sisodia, who himself is a Rajput, said, "I took many of them to the theatre. Saw the movie. Forget about me, people opposing it ... they said there was nothing in this movie."

In an apparent bid to mollify the protesting public, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, on Friday said that there is nothing objectionable in under-fire Padmaavat movie. Sisodia, who himself is a Rajput, claimed that other leaders of the community who watched the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie with him were ‘kicking’ themselves for their earlier actions after watching the film. After the movie was released, the protests against it have escalated and don’t seem to die down anytime sooner.

While speaking to media, Manish Sisodia said, “I took many of them to the theatre. Saw the movie. Forget about me, people opposing it … they said there was nothing in this movie. Some people claim themselves to be Rajputs… and hurl stones at school buses… boycott such Rajputs… I don’t associate myself with such people.” Sisodia has been extremely critical of the protests carried out by certain Rajput groups against the film.

Since the release of Padmaavat on Thursday, violent protests have broke out across the country. In the past two days, Delhi-Jaipur highway was blocked, a train was stopped in Uttar Pradesh, a bus was set on fire in Gurugram, markets were shut down in UP, ticket counter of a cinema hall was burnt in Jammu. A group of enraged protesters attacked a school bus with almost two dozen students onboard in Gurugram.

Speaking on the violence, Delhi Deputy CM said, “The Rajput in me is crying, the father is crying…. This is not the Rajput aan baan shaan that we are known for.” When it came to public knowledge that a senior Rajput leader in Manish Sisodia was willing to watch Padmavati movie, it was seen as an effort to make the angry protesters understand that there is nothing wrong with the movie.