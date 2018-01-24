BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav lashed out at the CPI-M government in Tripura by stating the country is not aware of the real colours of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. Madav asserted that the CM has used conflict and violence to stay in power. Speaking at the book launch of Dinesh Kanji, Madav said the book exposes the ideological hollowness and anti-national activities of the communist parties in Tripura.

Attacking the CPI-M government in Tripura, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said the country is not aware of the true colours of state Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who has for 25 years used violence and conflict to stay in power. Stating that the ideology followed by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had become obsolete in the 21st century, Madhav said the party was struggling to survive as the people in the state had started realising the truth.”Tripura is a state far from the Centre, due to which people are not aware of problems there. In Tripura, for the last 25 years, the Marxist party has created such an image of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar that the people in Delhi are not aware of his true colours. They have used violence to survive in the state,” said Madhav.

He was speaking at the launch of the book “Manik Sarkar – Real and the Virtual, The Gory Face of Anarchy” here. According to Dinesh Kanji, author of the book, it exposes the ideological hollowness and anti-national activities of the communist parties in Tripura. “It also throws light on the crimes and misdeeds of the communists of Tripura in the last decades,” he added.

Stating that the current situation in Tripura is well depicted in the book, Madhav said in the last five-six decades, the people of the state had been rendered incompatible. Madhav also accused Tripura’s Chief Minister of not utilising the money that was being provided by the Centre.T he 60-member Tripura Assembly election is slated for February 18.