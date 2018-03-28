The Centre on Wednesday, March 28, asked the West Bengal government to submit a report on incidents of turbulence in the last two days. The incident began in Raniganj when several groups took out processions to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, the procession passed in front of a mosque and began sloganeering. Clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers after the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Asansol.

As clashes broke out between saffron outfits and other groups after the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Asansol, the Central government on Wednesday, March 28, asked the state government to submit a report on incidents of turbulence in the last two days. Centre also offered assistance to the paramilitary forces in the disputed region. The West Burdwan district administration ceased all Ram Navami marches in Asansol after two groups clashed over a procession. “We have stopped all Ram Navami rallies after the clash at Railpar to prevent fresh violence,” said a district official.

According to a report published by The Telegraph, clashes broke out between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad march that reached Railpar in the evening. The region witnessed arson and looting. Police was quick to reach the spot of the violence in order to restore normalcy. Earlier on Wednesday, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol and a huge contingent of the police force and RAF have been deployed at the site in order to avoid chaos.

The incident began in Raniganj when several groups took out processions to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, the procession passed in front of a mosque and began sloganeering. A senior police on the condition of anonymity said, one of the Ram Navami processions allegedly tried to enter an area, where members of the minority community lived in large numbers. After a confrontation between the saffron outfits and the police, the groups started hurling stones at them. The situation escalated when the mob hurled crude bombs in which a senior police officer was wounded. Mobs are also to have torched various shops and houses.

