Through the video song, Kovan and his group question where the rath yatra is being held and what is the purpose of it. The group goes on to criticise Narendra Modi government and add that it will be the last rath yatra for Ram Rajya. The video song further criticises the Edappadi Palaswami-led state government for acting as a puppet to the central government. “Like Ram Rajya, Modi’s slippers are ruling Tamil Nadu,” claims the group in the song.

Folk singer Kovan composed and released a video song on Facebook on Saturday attacking the under-fire Ram Rajya Rath Yatra and questioning the Tamil Nadu government for allowing the processions. The video song, which features the singer himself and several other performers, is spreading like a wildfire on social media. In the video, the artist has also claimed that the state government is a stooge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through the video song, Kovan and his group question where the rath yatra is being held and what is the purpose of it. The group goes on to criticise Narendra Modi government and add that it will be the last rath yatra for Ram Rajya. The video song further criticises the Edappadi Palaswami-led state government for acting as a puppet to the central government. “Like Ram Rajya, Modi’s slippers are ruling Tamil Nadu,” claims the group in the song.

Also Read: Watch! Rahul Gandhi poses for a selfie with student during Karnataka visit

While speaking to the media, the group said that their motive behind making this video song was to hit back at the communal agenda propagated by BJP. Kovan belongs to the activist cultural and arts group Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam and is known for composing songs championing the concerns and issues of marginalised people.

The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and local Hindutva groups, is facing strong opposition from the regional parties of Tamil Nadu. DMK leaders like Kanimozhi and MK Stalin have voiced their anger at the processions claiming it is an attempt of the BJP to create a communal rift in the state. But despite the anger within the state, Chief Minister Palaniswami gave his nod to the procession providing security and special routes to it.

Also Read: Amit Shah’s withering 8-page letter slams TDP Govt, Chandrababu Naidu for lapses over Andhra Pradesh special status

Posted by Raj Inba Tvg on Thursday, 22 March 2018

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App