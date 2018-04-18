A woman journalist landed in trouble after she used Ram and Sita to send out a message of women security to the people. In the cartoon that drew death threats for the journalist, Sita is seen talking to Lord Ram about the Kathua, Unnao rape cases where a minor and a teenage girl were raped. One of the critics, irked over the use of Lord Ram and Sita, said that she would be killed with a Charlie Hebdo-style attack.

Several rallies and protests were organised across the nation where people came together in support of the Unnao and Kathua rape victims. Many people also voiced they strong criticism against the accused involved in the rape cases that shook India. However, recently a woman journalist landed in trouble after she used Lord Ram and Sita to send out a message of women security to the people. In the cartoon that drew death threats for the journalist, Sita is seen talking to Lord Ram about the Kathua rape case where an 8-year-old was murdered in January and also about the Unnao rape case where a BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Senger, is said to be an accused.

Hyderabad-based journalist, Swathi Vadlamudi, had shared the cartoon of Lord Ram and Sita on social media last week and within minutes the cartoon went viral. The post reportedly drew praises as well as criticism. However, the matter was highlighted after she started getting death threats in comments. One of the critics, irked over the use of Lord Ram and Sita, said that she would be killed with a Charlie Hebdo-style attack. The following threats came in after a Hindu Sangathan president had filed a complaint against the Hyderabad journalist. In the complaint, the Hindu Sanghatan’s president and advocate Kashimshetty Karuna Sagar said that she had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Naming the cartoon offensive and derogatory, the lawyer also mentioned another journalist, Ahmed Shabbir, for sharing the post.

These were the abusive/hate/threatening/menacing/sickening/patronising comments and messages I have received on FB for… Posted by Swathi Vadlamudi on Friday, 13 April 2018

ALSO READ: From Mahabharata to thermocol: Politicians who got trolled for ‘scientific’ comments

One of the users had also mentioned journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead right outside her house by two bike-borne assailants. Commenting on the matter, an investigating police officer told ANI that Karuna Sagar had approached them on April 15 and requested that Swathi Vadlamudi should also be included in the FIR. The Officer said, “A case was registered against Ahmed Shabbir. Sagar again approached us on April 15 and requested to include Swathi’s name in the FIR, which was registered on April 13. Action will be initiated after the enquiry.”

ALSO READ: Saffron-clad dirty old man upsets Twitter users

ALSO READ: I fear for my husband’s life: Dr Kafeel Khan’s wife on his deteriorating health in Gorakhpur Jail

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App