Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is run by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s trust, on Tuesday got a Soviet-made T-55 tank as a gift from the Indian Army. The tank will be displayed at the university campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. Khan had requested to the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in 2017 for the tank. According to reports, the tank helped India in the Battle of Basantar in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. It was inducted into the Indian Army in 1968 and was in service till 2011.

Weighing 36 tonnes, the T-55 battle tank is well equipped with a 100 mm calibre gun and two 7.62 calibre machine guns and one 2.7 mm anti-aircraft gun. The tank is also enabled with night vision and protection from nuclear, biological and chemical explosions. Lieutenant General Harish Thukral told TOI that the tank will add beauty as well motivate the students in the university to develop empathy for the armed forces.

The Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan thanked Indian Army for the gift and urged it to make Army training centres in the campus to give students opportunity to serve the country. Khan had last year requested the Army for the tank so that students at his university could acquire knowledge of weapons used by the Army. “My relations with the Army are quite cordial and more weaponry has been requested from them,” Khan had said.

The same year he was booked for sedition for his alleged derogatory comments against the Army in which he referred to the mutilation of the bodies of security personnel by women militants.