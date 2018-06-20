Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife today applied for obtaining a pistol for her safety and security. She has asked for a pistol or a .32 revolver stating that she is often alone at home and also travels alone for her personal work. Notably, MS Dhoni too has a pistol for the past 12 years. The authorities in Ranchi is yet to take a call on the application submitted by Sakhi Dhoni

According to a report, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has applied to obtain arms licence citing that her life was under threat. She has urged the authorities to issue her either a pistol or a .32 revolver as most of the time she is alone at home. She also said that because of business work she needs to travel alone for most of the days. She said that this puts her life in danger and hence she needed to a buy a weapon. Not only that, MS Dhoni too had applied for a similar license in 2006. Reportedly, his request for a 9 mm pistol had initially turned down but was later accepted by the authorities. The government had cleared his application for the license for the prohibited pistol.

During a process for issuing pistol, the Ranchi district administration had in 2008 had asked the former Indian cricket captain to submit his character certificate before forwarding his application to the Union Home Ministry. Interestingly, MS Dhoni also a posted a picture on social media platforms portraying himself as a skilled shooter. Reportedly, he was in West Bengal and was attending some event organised by the Kolkata Police at its training camp.

A top official from Kolkata police department applauded Dhoni not only for showcasing his skills at the event but also inspiring young Kolkata policemen with his motivational speech during his visit in the afternoon. Dhoni is an extraordinary marksman and inspired us all. It’s a state of art shooting range at PTS and Dhoni shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges, the officer added.

