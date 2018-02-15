Along with a delegation from Ratnagiri district, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is ready to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This will be the first meeting between the Thackeray and CM Fadnavis after the Shiv Sena decided to contest future elections without any coalition with BJP. The Nannar oil refinery has become an issue of confrontation between the 25-year-old allies, who were always considered natural in Indian political area.

Days after parting ways with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is ready to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the Thackeray and CM Fadnavis after the Shiv Sena decided to contest future elections without any coalition with BJP. After a long period of verbal threats, three weeks ago Shiv Sena announced that there are no chances of any reconciliation with the BJP in the state and Centre. According to the official reports, the Shiv Sena chief will meet Fadnavis with a delegation of locals from Ratnagiri district who are opposing an upcoming oil refinery in the area. Both the leaders are likely to have a closed door and one on one meeting.

The meeting will take place at 7 pm, with the first round being about the refinery. The Nannar oil refinery has become an issue of confrontation between the 25-year-old allies, who were always considered natural in Indian political area. The refinery project requires displacement of several houses and also pose some serious health hazards to the local population. War of words between the leaders of both parties clearly depicts that coalition between the Shiv Sena and BJP is not possible in next assembly and Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Recently during a discussion in Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena’s Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut had attacked the Centre and said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, soldiers are being killed on a daily basis, even hospital are being attacked. But we talk about the pakoda (fritters) here”. Raut made these remarks after the Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister took a jibe at Narendra Modi’s government over its claim of 2 crore job creation in the country and said the present dispensation is completely ‘clueless’ on the issue. Fiercely reacting to the Pakoda remark by PM Modi Raut said, “if we don’t take these issues seriously, very soon everyone will start frying ‘pakoda’ in Delhi.