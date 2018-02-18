The mother-daughter duo was forced to eat human excreta after the neighbours thought that they were practicing witchcraft in the village. Taking the cognizance of the complaint filed, the police conducted raids on Friday and arrested 11 people in the regard. After being ill, the relatives approached an exorcist who claimed the mother and daughter were responsible for all the problems. After being interrogated by the police the accused later admitted to their crime.

In a shocking incident being reported from Jharkhand, two women were forced to feed on human excreta and later their heads were tonsured by their relatives in Ranchi on Wednesday. The two victims were later identified as a 65-year-old mother and her 35-year-old daughter. The mother-daughter duo was forced to eat human excreta after the neighbours thought that they were practicing witchcraft in the village. The following incident was highlighted after the two — Karo Devi and her daughter Basanti Devi — approached the police station to file a complaint in the matter. Taking the cognizance of the complaint filed, the police conducted raids on Friday and arrested 11 people in the regard.

Commenting on the matter, a police officer said that a total of 11 people have been arrested by the police that includes one exorcist, Misiriya Puran, and barber Simant Hajjam, who had tonsured the head. According to primary investigations, it was revealed that a woman had died in the victim’s family after losing a battle with prolonged illness. Later, two other relatives fell ill. After being ill, the relatives approached an exorcist who claimed the mother and daughter were responsible for all the problems.