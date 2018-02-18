The mother and a daughter of a reporter who works in Nagpur Today were found dead on Sunday morning, February 18. Their bodies were found stuffed in sacks at a ravine. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there have been 142 attacks against journalists over the two years to 2015. As many as 70 journalists were killed in India over 24 years to 2016.

The mother Sevakram Kamble, 54 and daughter Rashi, 1.5 years of age of a reporter, Ravikant Kamble who works for a news portal were found murdered on Sunday morning in Nagpur. The bodies of the two were missing since Saturday evening. Their bodies were found stuffed in sacks at a ravine, which was 2 km away from their residence.The local journalist, Ravikant Kamble works with Nagpur Today and has been covering crime majorly. The wife is a policewoman and the couple has twin daughters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne said, The lady was last seen with the kid near a grocery shop owned by one Ganesh Sahu in the same locality around 5 pm on Saturday, reported Indian Express. Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe claimed that the assailant, named Sahu who is 25 years old, slit the throat of Usha and the minor with a sharp-edged metal after inviting them inside the house. He banged her head twice on the wall of his house. As the lady and the child starting whining, he cut their throat. the horrific incident took place around 6 pm.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there have been 142 attacks against journalists over the two years to 2015. As many as 70 journalists were killed in India over 24 years to 2016. The latest attack on Bengaluru editor Gauri Lankesh on September 5, 2017, had ignited innumerable scholars, journalists, students and academicians to come up on the road and depicted resistance. Lankesh was killed after assailants attacked her fired 7 shots at her. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike a Kannada tabloid and a hardcore cynic of Hindu right-wing ideologies and organisations.A familiar incident occurred in 2011, a Mumbai based journalist Jyotirmoy Dey was killed by men on motorcycles who fired several shots at her.