Causing major embarrassment to the party, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Basic and Secondary Education Sandeep Singh made a faux pas on Friday when he said India is celebrating its 59th Republic Day. He was addressing a gathering in Aligarh. Singh is the MLA from Atrauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. In a similar incident in 2015, the Maharashtra administration had come under severe criticism when on a banner at the site of Republic Day celebration in Mumbai read '65th Republic Day' was written instead of '66th Republic Day'.

After Union Minister Satyapal Singh claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution of man was scientifically incorrect, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Basic and Secondary Education Sandeep Singh on Friday made an embarrassing remark when he said we are celebrating India’s 59th Republic day. The minister was addressing people during a Republic Day parade in Aligarh. “We are celebrating India’s 59th Republic Day,” UP’s MoS Education Sandeep Singh said. He is the MLA from Atrauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. In 2015, the Maharashtra administration had come under severe criticism when on a banner at the site of Republic Day celebration in Mumbai read ’65th Republic Day’ was written instead of ’66th Republic Day’.

India celebrated its 69th Republic Day today as Rajpath, the capital’s main promenade, came alive with march pasts and colourful tableaux to showcase the country’s military might, cultural legacy and its initiatives. It was for the first time that 10 guests of honour — from all 10 Asean countries — were invited for the annual official celebrations, signifying India’s growing strategic interests in its eastern neighbourhood that surrounds the maritime underbelly of Asia – the Indo-Pacific.

Despite dense fog surrounding the city, people in large numbers turned up for the parade at Rajpath in the national capital. The day began with President Ram Nath Kovind unfurling the national flag at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to the fallen soldiers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate. Military and paramilitary contingents marched on the Rajpath. It was for the first time that the women bikers contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) performed some daredevils stunts during the Republic Day celebrations.

The 27-member BSF women performed daring stunts and acrobatics on their Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and other leaders got up from their seats and starting clapping for the women bikers who showed their might at Rajpath. In 2015, women contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force made their debut at Rajpath.

With IANS inputs