In a bid to resolve the Cauvery issue, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act swiftly on the matter. Bedi wrote a letter to the PM urging him to order the constitution of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) with immediate effect after the Supreme Court gave its nod. She further drew PM Modi’s attention to the water issues in Puducherry.

In the letter sent to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearhead Narendra Modi, Kiran Bedi wrote, “The Supreme Court judgment pronounced on 16/02/2018 confirmed the final award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in respect of quantum of water to be released to Puducherry (7 TMC). In order to release the stipulated Cauvery water from the upper reaches, it is essential to the CMB and the CWRC as envisaged in the final award of CWDT.”

The Lieutenant Governor also wrote about the inordinate and abysmally low quantum of water released from Cauvery to the Karaikal region in Puducherry, which is affecting the agricultural operations there. She also stressed that the Centre’s decision of extending the time period to three months for complying with the apex court’s order to constitute the management board has created unrest and anxiety among the farmers in Puducherry.

Elsewhere in Tami Nadu, members of both All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have been pushing relentlessly for the formation of the CMB and CWRC. Apart from carrying out the protest in the Parliament, AIADMK announced hunger strike across the state on April 3 while DMK announced a widespread shutdown on April 5.

