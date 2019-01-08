Road safety campaign in Pune: The Pune police traffic branch is taking serious measures against helmetless riders in the city. As per media reports, the city police claimed that the clampdown is proving to be successful and found out that as many as 723 out of 1,087 were captured wearing helmet while driving.

Road safety campaign in Pune: With road accidents increasing, the Pune police traffic branch is taking serious measures against helmetless riders in the city. A report by Hindustan Times said the traffic police recently organised a drive where cops were asked to take photographs of the busiest roads and capture those into frame who were without helmets. The reports said there were as many as 723 riders were wearing helmets.

Speaking about the road safety initiative, RK Padmanabhan, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner said the wearing helmet is not just mandatory, riders should also make sure they are not driving on the wrong side and abide traffic rules. Tejasvi Satpute, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), who pioneered the road safety campaign, said the results depicted satisfaction with 66.5% of riders adhering to road safety rules.

Meanwhile, the city police took stringent measures against as many as 9,519 helmet rule violators and collected a fine of Rs ₹47,59,500 from the violators, Hindustan Times reported. On the first two days of the New Year, 15,000 people were punished and ₹75,00,000 fine was collected from them.

The city traffic police have also launched against the non-ISI (Indian Standard Institute), which are unsafe and do not adhere to the safety standards laid down by the country.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More