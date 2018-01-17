Sources say the money belongs to a group of businessmen based in NCR, Kanpur, Lucknow and some other prominent cities and that Khatri was trying to arrange to launder this money. Police officials said all the accused, including Khatri, were being questioned by various agencies to ascertain the source of a large amount of money.

All the accused arrested in connection with recovery of Rs 96 crores in demonetised currency have been booked under several sections | Photo: ANI

All the accused have been arrested in connection with the recovery of Rs 96 crores in demonetised currency, Lucknow police said on Wednesday. The accused, booked under several sections, have been sent to jail. The police also said that the accused told them the routes of the movement of notes. Alok Singh, IG Kanpur, on the recovery of demonetised currency, said further investigation is needed to draw a conclusion.

Around Rs 98 crore in demonetised notes had been found in a businessman’s house that was raided in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Wednesday. Counting of the banned Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes was on and police said the total amount “could well cross the Rs 100 crore mark”. The big cache of banned notes was recovered from the house of Ashok Khatri, who has interests in real estate, after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) tipped off the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Income Tax department and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Sources say the money belongs to a group of businessmen based in NCR, Kanpur, Lucknow and some other prominent cities and that Khatri was a front who was trying to arrange to launder this money. Police officials said all the accused, including Khatri, were being questioned by various agencies to ascertain the source of a large amount of money.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said the arrested persons were trying to exchange the money with the new and valid currency. “All people who were acting as the go-between have also been arrested,” an official said.

With IANS inputs