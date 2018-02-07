A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated women’s group will be organising a special conclave of Muslim women in Ayodhya where they will be standing together and demand the construction of Ram Mandir. Apart from the passing the resolution demanding the construction of Ram Mandir, the conclave organised by the RSS-affiliated MRM, will also be discussing other issues involving the Muslim women like triple talaq. RSS-affiliated MRM was brought into existence in 2002.

In a bid to highlight that many Muslim women have no objection to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated women’s group will be organising a special conclave of Muslim women in Ayodhya where they will be standing together and demand the construction of Ram Mandir on the disputed Ram Jamanbhoomi and will also be discussing issues like triple talaq. On Tuesday, the RSS functionary stated that the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) will organise a conclave of Muslim women on February 21 in Ayodhya. All the Muslim women will together pass a resolution demanding the fast construction of Ram Temple.

