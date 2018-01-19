In a big relief to the CEO of Ryan school chain, Ryan Pinto, has been granted permission to travel abroad by the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday. The permission has been given against sureties of Rs 1 crore and two properties, which are in the Ryan Pinto. Pinto's lawyer cited the business reasons for travelling abroad and urged the court to grant him permission. Pradyamun Thakur, a Class 2 student, was found dead with his throat slit in the school's washroom on September 8, in the Bhondsi branch of the Ryan International school, Gurugram.

More than 4 months after the Ryan murder case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has provided the big relief to the Ryan Pinto, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ryan school chain present across the country, to travel outside India between the period of January 19 and February 9. Earlier, Pinto had been restricted by the court from leaving the country without its permission. The permission has been granted on the guarantee of Rs 1 crore and two properties as sureties, which are in the name of Ryan Pinto.

Filing his plea in the court, Pinto cited the business reason for travelling abroad and urged the court to grant him permission. He said that he has been invited by a private company to participate in a meeting with the knowledge and human development authority, Dubai on February 1. The meeting will be held for evaluating venue options and a date for the conference on ‘The Impacts of Technology in Education’. He has said he also needs to visit the US for the purpose. Earlier the HC, while granting the interim protection to Ryan, had said he shall not leave the country without court’s permission.

Representing the Pinto family in the Punjab and Haryana High court, senior counsel Arshdeep Cheema said, ““The travel permission has been granted. We have offered to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore and two properties, which are in the name of Ryan, as sureties,”

Pradyamun Thakur, a Class 2 student, was found dead with his throat slit in the school’s washroom on September 8, in the Bhondsi branch of the Ryan International school, Gurugram. During the initial investigation in the case, the Haryana police had first booked bus conductor Ashok Kumar in the murder case of Pradyuman. However, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe, a shocking twist in the case was witnessed when the central investigation agency held a class XI students for killing 7-year-old class II student Pradyuman, who was found dead in a pool of blood inside the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurugram.