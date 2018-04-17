In order to mark their anger against the Kathua rape accused, several protests were being taken out by the masses all across the nation. On April 15, during a Kathua rape protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, a man was caught masturbating by staring at a girl standing in front of her. The matter was recorded by a man present at the rally and was later shred on social media.

Since reports of Kathua rape case surfaced, people from across the globe have come together and demanded the most stringent action for the accused. Several protests and rallies were taken out in support of the victim and her family in almost every part of the nation. However, the mindset of the men present in the rally seems to be in line with those of the accused who had raped and killed the 8-year-old. After the reports of Sonia Gandhi’s daughter being groped at the midnight candlelight march that was held to protest against increasing rapes in the country surfaced, on April 15 an elderly man was caught masturbating at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar during the protest march for the Kathua rape victim. The incident took place when the people were taking out rallies in support of the Unnao and Kathua rape victims.

The matter came to light after a person present at the Jantar Mantar rally recorded the incident and later shared it on social media. The rally which was being held against the sexual assault on the eve of April 15 had men and women in the protest. One of the journalists working with a leading daily was present at the spot, recorded the elderly man masturbating. Sharing the post on his Facebook handle the person said that there was a saffron-clad, elderly man present at the rally. The person added that in order to get a picture clicked with him, he went near him and saw him masturbating by staring at a girl standing in front of him. After the video was shared, several people expressed their anger and even criticised the elderly man for carrying out such an act at the rally.

शर्मनाक, कोई इतना बीमार कैसे हो सकता है. आसिफा को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दिल्ली के एक प्रोटेस्ट में ये शख्स खुलेआम मास्टरबेट कर रहा है. हम कहाँ जा रहे हैं. हम कहाँ जी रहे हैं. मैं बहुत गुस्से में हूं. ये निराश करने वाला है. मैंने जब पूछा ये क्या कर रहे हो तो कहता है- अपना काम करो. हद है यार#shame Posted by Ranvijay Singh on Sunday, 15 April 2018

