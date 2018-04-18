The internet seems to be angered over the video of a saffron-clad elderly man masturbating at Kathua protest held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 15. In the video, the man was seen starring at a woman standing in front of him and masturbating. The matter was highlighted after the video was shared on social media by one of the person present at the protest.

Since reports of Kathua and Unnao rape cases surfaced, people from across the nation had been taking out protests in support of the victim’s family. The irked masses also raised slogans and demanded strict action against those accused. However, soon after the reports of an elderly man masturbating a Jantar Mantar rally surfaced, the anger of the masses soon shifted from the rape accused to the saffron-clad elderly man who was caught staring at a girl and masturbating in the middle of the road during rape protest.

Soon after the reports surfaced, several Twitter users expressed their displeasure over the incident. Where one user termed the incident ‘sick’ some even refused to believe that a man was actually masturbating at the event which was held in support of the rape victims. While a user, taking jibe on his cloths said, “Sanghiyo ko rok mushkill hi nhi naamumkin he” (Not tough but impossible to stop Sanghis). Apart from the criticisers, the saffron-clad dirty old man also drew some support. One user said that there might be a possibility that the man had Alzheimer and that is why his hand was shaking.

The matter was highlighted after a man present at a rally held at Jantar Mantar recorded the video and shared it on social media following which the video went viral. The rally which was being held against the sexual assault on the eve of April 15 had men and women in the protest. Reports suggest that the following incident took place just a few days after Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was groped at the midnight candlelight march that was held to protest against increasing rapes in the country surfaced.

Here's how the internet reacted towards the incident:

