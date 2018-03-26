Supreme Court imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “lazy and careless attitude” over the sealing drive and the continuing pollution in Delhi. The Court also reprimanded the Arvind Kejriwal government for not submitting the comprehensive action plan. The sealing drive in Delhi was initiated in December last year after the directions of the apex court-appointed committee.

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “lazy and careless attitude” over the sealing drive and the continuing pollution in Delhi. The court severely reprimanded the Arvind Kejriwal government for not submitting the comprehensive action plan and not taking the matter seriously. Presenting their side, a Delhi government representative said there was some miscommunication in understanding the court’s notice. While the court had said, “We will make you understand it in Hindi, after you file the report.”

As per sources, court further added in the statement, “Laziness and careless attitude of the government will not work out on such sensitive issues. Every time you escape just by giving excuses and don’t follow the directions.” The Supreme Court added, “Delhi government is not serious about the illegal land acquisition and sealing drive that’s why they have not submitted the photo, video action plan in the court.”

A few days ago, all major parties in Delhi including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress met the SC-appointed monitoring committee seeking immediate relief for traders, shopkeepers and small businessmen of Delhi. The all-party meet was attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari and other leaders with monitoring committee members was held at the Delhi Secretariat.

The sealing drive in Delhi was initiated in December last year after the directions of the apex-court appointed committee. The order was to seal commercial premises, including shops and restaurants, running in residential plots for failing to deposit ‘conversion charges’ according to provisions of the Delhi Master Plan 2021.

