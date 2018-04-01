Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Sunday announced that transportation services, educational institutions and mobile services to remain shut tomorrow, April 2. The government took this decision after Bharat Bandh call by various Dalit groups against the amendment under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. However, the Central government had dedicated to file a review petition against the apex court orders.

Amid Bharat bandh called by various Dalit organisations across the country against the amendment under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, Punjab government-led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that public transport will be suspended in the state tomorrow, April 2. Issuing a statement, the state government added that all educational institutions will also remain closed and mobile internet services to be suspended in the state tomorrow. In this context, Punjab Chief Secretary wrote to Secretary Dept of Defence, Government of India stating Army in Punjab to remain ready for any eventually as state govt may need their assistance in maintaining law and order bandh called by several Dalit organisation against SC/ST Act.

The state government has also called state board exams. Various leaders from Valmiki community alleged that Modi government is anti-Dalit. Dharmvir Sethi, a Valmiki leader, has called for a complete of Punjab’s Phagwara. According to population statistics, Punjab has the highest population of Scheduled Castes in the country, 32% of state’s total population. CM office Punjab government issued a statement, said that his government “accords the highest priority to ensure their all-round welfare and committed to safeguarding their interests.”The chief minister of Punjab also urged the Dalit community to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

ALSO READ: CBSE paper leak: All 3 accused sent to police custody by Karkardooma court

Several Dalit groups have called for a nationwide strike against the dilution of the SC/ST Act, groups include various political parties wings working for the betterment of the underprivileged class. Days ago, the Supreme Court diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act. Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot had also written a letter to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad about a review petition against the Supreme Court judgement.

However, the Central government had decided to file a review petition against the apex court orders. The move by Modi government comes a day after a delegation of Dalit MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

ALSO READ: 11 terrorists killed in two encounters with security forces in Anantnag and Shopian; 3 jawans martyred

ALSO READ: Subramanian Swamy hits back at Mufti over Pakistan statement, says she can be Mehbooba for Pakistan not for us

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App