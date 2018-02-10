Malay Kumar Bera, a non-teaching staff member in South Kolkata school was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a class nine girl student. This incident triggered the guardians for demanding the removal of all the male teachers from the school. According to a report published in India Spend, 8,904 cases have been registered nationwide under the Prevention of Sexual Offences Against Children (POCSO).

In a shocking move, a non-teaching staff member, Malay Kumar Bera in South Kolkata school was taken into custody today, Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a class nine girl student. An FIR (First Information Report) had been lodged on Thursday by the guardians of the class nine girl. The accused has been produced in the court. The startling incident of sexual assault in school surfaced for 24 hours after a dance teacher of a primary school was arrested for committing a familiar crime with a young girl, studying in class two, for the past recent months.

This incident triggered the guardians for demanding the removal of all the male teachers from the school. After the incident, the school authority has asserted that it would do everything possible in order to ensure the security of the students. Recently, News18 reported, a teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year old girl student in Kolkata’s GD Birla school. The incident happened in the school toilet, the physical education teacher as the accuser of the heinous crime was detained. The agitated parents protested in front of the school building, they asserted that the security at school lacks stern measures. The parents also claimed that there were no operational security cameras at the school.

According to a report published in India Spend, 8,904 cases have been registered nationwide under the Prevention of Sexual Offences Against Children (POCSO) Act. The report also mentions Madhya Pradesh tops the list of child rapes, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Another astonishing fact in the report states that about nine out of 10 rapes and sexual assaults are carried out by the people known to the victim/survivor, which is also true in the cases of children. According to NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), 86% of all the rapes in 2014 were committed by a person known to the victim/survivor.