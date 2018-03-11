In a strange incident exposing security lapse inside jail premises, three prisoners lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail took a selfie and posted on Facebook. It's strange and at the same time a concern for the concerned authorities responsible for security in the prison of how the prisoners were able to get access to a phone.

In what can be said as a lapse in the security protocol in a Uttar Pradesh jail, three prisoners lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail took a selfie and posted on Facebook. It’s strange and at the same time a concern for the concerned authorities responsible for security in the prison of how the prisoners were able to get access to a phone. Following the incident, the jail authorities have now seized the smartphone from which the selfie was taken and a case has been registered against the culprits. According to reports, the three culprits have been accused of murder and attempted to murder.

Incidents of security lapse or cases when jail authorities have failed to monitor activities happening inside the jail premises. Earlier in February, one of the serial killers, accused in 30 rapes, 15 murders and 2 escapes ‘psycho killer’ M Jaishankar committed suicide by slitting his throat in jail. The accused killed self-using a shaving blade. As per reports, the accused had been serving his term at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. The body of the dreaded criminal was found lying in a pool of blood in his prison cell by a constable who was on a night patrol. Soon, the criminal was rushed for medical assistance but as his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Victoria Hospital by the jail authorities. Reports suggested that Jaishankar breathed his last at the hospital on the morning of February 27.

The accused was serving his sentence in the Bengaluru jail for several cases of trespass, rape and murder registered against him. The accused had spread his fear in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where he raped and murdered several women. As per reports, Psycho Shankar was accused of killing 12 and raping 8 women in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, he has cases against him from Bijapur, Davangere, Chitradurga and Tumkur districts. The accused was a native of Salem district in Tamil Nadu. He was a truck driver by profession.

