Senior well-known Journalist Anindya Sengupta, passes way at a city private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. The prominent journalist was known for his stark political and economic reporting. He started his career with Bengali daily 'Bartamaan', and subsequently worked for English dailies 'The Statesman' and 'The Telegraph' and served as the Secretary of the Press Club.

Senior journalist and Indian Journalists Association Secretary Anindya Sengupta, noted for sharp political and economic reporting, died at a city private hospital on Saturday after a month-long battle with lung cancer, family and media sources said. Sengupta, 52, is survived by his wife and a daughter. During his over two-decade-long journalistic career, Sengupta made a mark with his insightful coverage, and impartial reporting, and penned a large number of investigative stories which earned him acclaim.

He started off with Bengali daily ‘Bartamaan’ and subsequently worked for English dailies ‘The Statesman’ and ‘The Telegraph’. Known for organisational skills, Sengupta served as Secretary of the Press Club, Kolkata, for six terms. At the time of his death, he was Secretary of the IJA. Condoling Sengupta’s demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was an “irreparable loss” for the media fraternity, and extended heartfelt sympathies to his family.

Wreaths were placed on Sengupta’s body by Information Minister Indranil Sen and various journalistic organisations. Hundreds of fellow journalists and public relations professionals bid a tearful farewell later in the day to Sengupta, whose body was kept for some time at the Press Club, Kolkata. Journalist Anindya Sengupta was known for his coverage of Left politics. A very good writer and speaker, Anindya’s untimely demise have left a huge void in journalism in Bengal. Anindya briefly worked for Orissa Times in Bhubaneswar before returning home due to ill health.