Shambunath Raigar, who killed a man, burnt his body and shared the video of this brutal act on social media, was remembered in a tableau on Ram Navami procession in Jodhpur. Shambunath Raigar is currently serving his jail term for brutally hacking a man to death in December last year in Rajasthan. In the procession which was carried out on Ram Navami in Rajasthan, a tableau of Shambunath Raigar was placed alongside Lord Ram and Sita. In the tableau, a man who was representing Raigar was sitting on a throne, wearing the same clothes as Raigar had worn on the day he did that crime and another person representing the victim. This act took place on Sunday (March 27) while the tableau was carried out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Earlier in December 2017, a horrific video had surfaced where a man was killed and burnt alive. The incident had surfaced from Rajhasthan’s Rajsamand district after a video where a man was killed and being burnt alive, went viral on social media. Going by reports, the man who was accused of committing this brutal act identified as Shambunath Raigar. The accused was later arrested by the police. The incident took place on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand district.

The video also showed the accused saying that whoever will indulge in love jihad will meet the same fate. He was later arrested and confessed that he committed the crime because he was angered over an incident of exploitation of a girl from his village. According to police, the accused was in a practice of watching hate videos, therefore, to save himself from public shame, he gave the entire episode a love-jihad angle.

