A video which has surfaced on social media shows two police officials throwing away cash in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of two dancing to Bollywood songs and showering currency notes went viral on social media. The entire incident has once again left the Uttar Pradesh police red-faced.

Coming as an evidence of embarrassment, a video which has surfaced on social media shows two police officials throwing away cash in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of two dancing to Bollywood songs and showering currency notes went viral on social media. Reports said the police officials were actually deployed to keep a check over the security arrangement at a local fair. The entire incident has once again left the Uttar Pradesh police red-faced.

In the 30-second long viral video, a police official can be seen throwing notes on the dancers. The police officials are walking around the dancers and offer them notes. The dancers are dancing around the police official. Every time a dancer comes to him, he hands some notes to her, and throw some of them in the air. “Every year, the event takes place for three days. It is the responsibility of Unnao police to ensure the security of the visitors on all three days. The two cops have been suspended and a probe is underway in the case,” a police personnel was quoted saying.

#WATCH Police personnel throws currency notes at dancers at an event in Unnao. He was deployed at the event for security. The police personnel was suspended after the incident. (7.04.18) pic.twitter.com/VQZYLAKwKS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2018

According to reports, the video was captured by some of the people present at the fair and then was shared on different social media platforms. After getting to know about the incident, police has started an investigation into the matter.

It is not the first incident of in which a public servant was seen indulged in something like this. A few days back, a viral video has surfaced online in which a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was dancing with a female performer and was throwing away the bundle of notes on her.

