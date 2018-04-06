In a shocking video which surfaced from a local train Mumbai, a man allegedly molested a woman and then tried to strangulate her. The woman and the accused were commuting from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and were allegedly known to each other. A guard was also present in the other compartment separated by grills, but he did nothing to stop them.

A local train in Mumbai witnessed a site of horror on Thursday, when a man allegedly molested a woman and then tried to strangulate her. Reports said the man who molested the woman had borrowed a lot of money from her. The incident took place at late hours of the night when the woman and accused were onboard a local train in Mumbai. The woman and the accused were commuting from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and were allegedly known to each other. The incident took place in the handicap compartment of the local train where the woman and the accused were sitting during the incident. The things went so bad between them so bad that the man tried to kill the woman in the local train.

A video of the entire assault was caught on camera by a co-passenger. In the video, a man and woman involved in a sever fight can be spotted. The man thrashes her and at a point, the brawl becomes so dangerous that both of them were fighting near the door of the train, which was open. A guard can also be seen standing in the other compartment separated by the grill but does nothing to save the woman. After the co-passengers in the compartment alerted the Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP), who immediately came into action and saved the woman. After the complaint was registered, the accused was arrested at Dadar station by railway police. The accused has been later identified as Rafique Shaikh, who is a taxi driver by profession.

#Mumbai: A woman molested by a man onboard a local train, plying from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, last night. Man arrested at Dadar railway station, case registered. pic.twitter.com/CqePInN2Q3 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Police have filed a case of attempt to commit murder and molestation in the regard. This is not the first incident which has surfaced from Mumbai local trains. In another such incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly indulging in an obscene act in front of woman local train commuter, a GRP official said.

