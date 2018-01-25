Nearly 15 months after the Merrut's man murder, his 60-year-old wife and 26-year old son were killed, a day before they were supposed to appear in the court as witnesses. The mother-son duo were shot dead within minutes of each other. Police have arrested one of three suspects and booked him under IPC section 302. Five policemen have been suspended by the Meerut SSP Saini for handling the case lightly and ignoring sensitivity.

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman Nichhatar Kaur and her 26-year-old son Balwinder were shot dead on Wednesday afternoon, a day before they were supposed to appear in a Meerut court as witnesses for her husband’s murder. The mother-son duo was going to appear in the court in her husband Narender’s murder case on Thursday, after the hearing was postponed on January 18. According to the police, the attackers shot dead Balwinder while he was leaving for home in his car in the Sorkha village of Meerut district. After minutes of his murder, three people walked in and started firing at Balwinder’s mother who was sitting on a charpai (cot) and talking with her sister-in-law Bijendari.

The police have started an investigation and have arrested one of three suspects, Tarun alias Golu, and booked him under IPC section 302 (murder). The police are trying to nab two other accused who have been revealed by the Golu after inquiry. Out of two, one accused has been identified as Maange, the elder brother of the man accused of killing Narender and the other is unidentified. All three accused were caught in CCTV footage installed outside Balwinder’s house. Five policemen have been suspended by the Meerut SSP Saini for handling the case lightly and ignoring sensitivity.

Speaking on the matter, Meerut SSP Manzil Saini said, “they were shot at least six or seven times. He has denied involvement. His motorcycle was found close to the crime spot,”. In 2016, Narender Singh was killed by Maalu, a distant relative, for not supporting him in the panchayat elections. Saini said, “Maalu allegedly blamed Singh for his defeat, “although he was murdered on October 19, 2016, almost 10 months after the elections”.

Saini said the absconding accused, Maange, is Maalu’s elder brother and Golu a close relative. Balwinder is survived by his wife Kanchan and two children, 7-year-old Pari and 5-year-old Veer. Balwinder’s wife, the only person in the house at the time, said, “I saw them coming and I wanted to get her (Kaur) inside. But she had a knee problem and couldn’t walk properly – she couldn’t move. I heard them say, ‘don’t spare the wife and children (of Balwinder)’, so I ran back in and bolted the door.