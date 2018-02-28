In a shocking incident, Gorakhpur district jail officials have found 24 prisoners HIV positive after a blood donation camp organised in the jail premises. Out of total who have tested HIV positive, 21 are undertrials and 3 are convicts including a woman. Officials have denied the report that the disease spread inside the jail. In October last year, on the initiative of Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, a camp was started to conduct blood tests on prisoners to detect HIV. After being reported HIV positive, prisoners have been admitted to the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur.

Last year, the hospital where the HIV positives are being treated, was in headlines in August and November when more than 60 children died in the hospital due to short supply of oxygen. The tests have been conducted at 70 jails of Uttar Pradesh till December, last year and 265 prisoners have tested HIV positive. The cases have been reported from the various ranges of UP such as Bareilly, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Faizabad, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi and Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh police officials have cited health awareness among prisoners for organising these kinds of camps.

