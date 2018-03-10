In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was gang-raped by six men in Baran district of Rajasthan. Following the incident, the accused men uploaded the crime video on social media. According to FIR filed by victim woman with the police said that one of the accused men is known to the victim. The police have started its investigation and trying to nab the accused men who are on the run since the incident.

In yet another incident of crime against women, a 40-year-old woman was gang-raped by six men in Baran district of Rajasthan. What more shocking is that – the accused men uploaded the video on social media after filming the crime. The victim woman filed a complaint with the Rajasthan police after she was informed that the purported video of the crime against her has been uploaded on social media. In a statement, Baran district police officials said that the men also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on the social media. The woman, a labourer, who works at a roadside food stall in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

In her complaint with the police, the woman has alleged that nearly a month ago, when she visited her relatives in Baran district, Chetan Meena, 21-year-old, who was known to her, took her on his bike to an isolated place, after which, 5 others joined the Chetan took turn to rape her. She also alleged that men also recorded the film on mobile and threatened to kill her family members if she will approach the police to file a complaint against them. The very next day they dropped the victim near her relatives’ house. After registering the complaint, the police officials have started its investigation into the matter. All accused men are absconding since the incident.

On coming Monday, the victim woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate. In a dreadful incident like this, a 3-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 45-year-old man inside a parked bus. The girl was busy playing with her 5-year-old brother when she was lured inside the bus by the accused and was raped. Her brother meanwhile kept begging for her to be left alone but the accused cleaner turned deaf ears to his pleads.Brutality against children and the cases of minor rapes have surged unprecedently in the country in past few years.

