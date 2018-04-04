A 30-year-old woman from Saharsa in Bihar got the shock of her life when a senior AIIMS doctor performed a wrong procedure on her. The woman who was admitted to the hospital after complaining of abdominal pain was performed a procedure required for dialysis treatment of kidney. A probe has been ordered in the matter and the doctor at fault might be suspended from all clinical activities.

The one hospital India can trust blindly on has to be All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the top quality services and doctors they have to offer, but that’s not the case always. Mistakes on doctor’s part are not surprising incidents anymore with a number of casual incidents reported in the past few years. The latest to join the list of such serious blunders is a shocking incident reported from AIIMS Delhi where a senior doctor was found at fault for allegedly performing a wrong procedure on a patient.

A doctor, an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the premier medical institute allegedly performed a procedure required for dialysis treatment on a 30-year-old woman who had been admitted to the hospital on a complaint of abdominal pain. The doctor at fault after performing the wrong procedure tampered with the documents to cover up for his mistake. As per a PTI report, on the direction of the AIIMS Director, a committee has been formed to probe the matter. Dean Dr Y K Gupta will be heading the investigation team.

How the blunder unfolded: Treated on kidney instead of the abdomen

When Rekha Devi, a resident of Saharsa in Bihar was admitted in AIIMS, she would rarely have thought that her problems instead of reducing will increase due to the doctor’s fault. She had complained of abdominal pain after undergoing an abdominal surgery at a hospital back in her hometown. She was admitted to the minor operation theatre on February 7 after being told that an abdominal examination was required under local anaesthesia. However, her nursing report revealed that the doctor performed an “arteriovenous (AV) fistula, a standard vascular procedure used to access blood for haemodialysis treatment in patients with chronic kidney disease,” as per PTI.

ALSO READ: Distressed by continuous domestic abuse, wife kills husband with rolling pin in Uttar Pradesh

After the blunder had happened, the patient had to be counselled on the next day with her family member and the correct procedure was then performed. The patient and the attendants were counselled regarding the adverse event and a corrective procedure was carried out the next day,” the preliminary inquiry report read. “A wrong surgery has been performed on the patient which has not been documented in the patient records but was mentioned in the nursing report book,” it added. After a conversation with the patient, it was found that she never suffered from a kidney problem and didn’t require a vascular procedure to be carried out.

After the incident was reported to unit head, Dr Sunil Chumber an inquiry was ordered into the matter and the doctor was found at fault of performing a wrong surgery and then trying to manipulate with the documents to save himself from being caught. The Assistant professor is likely to be suspended from all clinical work after the horrendous incident.

ALSO READ: After police investigation debunks rape, UP woman tries self-immolation near CM Yogi’s residence

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App