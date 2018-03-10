In yet another shocking case exposing the operating standards in government hospitals, a patient's amputated leg was used as a pillow for him in Jhansi medical college in Uttar Pradesh. The man had got injured in an accident. He was later shifted to the medical college in Jhansi. During his treatment, his amputated led was used a pillow. According to reports, the CMO has said that an investigation will be initiated and the culprit will be punished.

In another shocking case exposing the operating standards of function in government hospitals, a patient’s amputated leg was used as a pillow in Jhansi medical college in Uttar Pradesh. The man who got injured in an accident lost his leg. He was later shifted to the medical college in Jhansi. The doctors while treating him had to cut his left leg and used his amputated leg as a pillow for the patient.

According to hospital officials, they are taking the cognizance of this case and saying that they will take strict action against the those responsible for this kind of apathy. As per officials, there are set guidelines which say that in such sensitive cases, the organ should be shifted to a different place. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have said that the person responsible for this will be identified and strict action will be taken.

He was given immediate medical aid. Doctor looked for something to raise his head. Patient's attendant used the leg for the same. We've set up committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault: Sadhna Kaushik, Principal,Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College pic.twitter.com/mLk6udOU1w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2018

Not a first time when such cases of ignorance have surfaced from hospitals. In the past too, many incidents have surfaced when people have suffered due to hospital authorities negligence. Previously, another case had surfaced from a private hospital situated in National Capital Region when the hospital had declared a newborn alive baby dead.

Previously, a bizarre instance of medical apathy was reported from Nawabganj in Uttar Pradesh, where eye operations were carried out in a state-run hospital in the torchlight. Community Health Centre in Nawabganj carried out 32 eye operation procedures under torchlight. After the incident came to light, the Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh fired the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Unnao. All these operations were performed at the Community Health Center in torchlight after a Kanpur bases NGO referred these patients to the state-run hospital.

