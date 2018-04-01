A class 10 student suffered 85% burn injuries as she set herself on fire in Madhya Pradesh after allegedly being repeatedly sexually harassed by a group of young men. A similar incident took place on Wednesday which persuaded the deceased to take such a drastic measure on the following day.

In a tragic incident, a class 10 student suffered 85% burn injuries as she set herself on fire in Madhya Pradesh after allegedly being repeatedly sexually harassed by a group of young men. On Thursday, March 29, the student was first admitted to Khurai Government. As she was in critical condition, later was referred to AIMS hospital in Bhopal from Bundelkhand Medical College of Sagar. According to a report published by DNA digital, the kin of the victim alleged 6 persons in the case who regularly teased.

A similar incident took place on Wednesday which persuaded the deceased to take such a drastic measure on the following day. The police have registered a case against one of the assailants, named Aamir, however, he is still on loose, while the other 2 assailants have been arrested by the police. They have also confiscated a few knives, some marijuana and a handgun from the miscreants.

According to a crime report by National Crime Records Bureau, in 2016, as many as 39 crimes against women were reported every hour in India, up from 21 in 2007. The most reported crime against women was cruelty by husband or his relatives, accounting for 33% of all crimes in 2016. The report also mentioned the year 2016 saw the lowest conviction rate, 18.9%. Another meticulous report by India Spend depicts that the first 5 months of 2017 saw as many as 836 rape cases being reported to the police.

