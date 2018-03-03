A Bengaluru software engineer died after falling from the 9 floor of a luxury apartment in Bellandur area. The deceased engineer was partying with his friends and was drunk on the occasion of Holi in the apartment. The incident took place on Thursday late night when techie went outside to attend a phone call. Police have denied any suspicion of his death. Techie’s sister has filed a complaint with the Bellandur police.

In a horrific incident on the day of Holi, a 28-year-old private firm software engineer from India’s silicon valley Bengaluru died after falling from the 9 floor of a luxury apartment in Bellandur. The engineer, Gautam Kumar was a native of Bihar and was living and working in Bengaluru. The incident took place on late Thursday night during the Holi party in Sobha Daisy apartment in Green Glen Layout. After investigating the matter initially, Bengaluru police have denied the role of others in engineer’s death. Gautam Kumar along with his friends Kumar Saurav, Ranjith Sahu, Yadhu Vanshi and Soumendu was intoxicated on the night of Holi festival.

The engineer was living in the apartment since 2016 along with three people. According to police, while partying with friends, Gautam went to the balcony to attend a phone call. Gautam friends didn’t go close to him as he was clearly audible. But, when he didn’t return for the next 20 minutes, Gautam’s friends went out to see what happened. Speaking on the matter, one of his friends said, “He wasn’t there. So we peeped over the railing and found him lying in a pool of blood.” Following the incident, his friends immediately called an ambulance to admit Gautam to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. But unfortunately, doctors declared him dead.

The body of the engineer was then shifted to city’s St John’s Hospital for the autopsy. Police have checked the CCTV footages of the apartment but haven’t found anything suspicious. Gautam’s younger sister who lives in Nagawara has filed a complaint with the Bellandur police. But, she has denied allegations against her brother’s friends who were enjoying with him in Holi party in his apartment.

Swati’s sister used to visit her on weekends and said Gautam had no differences with his roommates. Talking about the matter, one of the Bellandur police officials said, “We are satisfied with the measures taken by the apartment. Everything is recorded in the CCTV camera and family statements of deceased have been recorded.

